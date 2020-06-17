Dr. Terry Watson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Watson, DMD
Dr. Terry Watson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Lois Wagstrom310 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 208-2429
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
It's safe to say, I'll never have to find another dentist. Dr. Watson, Brittany, Lacey, and his entire team are some of the most friendly and welcoming people I've met and are so kind and thorough. You can tell that they genuinely want the best for you because they clearly explain treatment options and pricing upfront and welcome any questions you have on the front end! I highly recommend this practice to anyone who is need of a new friendly dentist. Bonus: They're really fun!
About Dr. Terry Watson, DMD
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831178011
Education & Certifications
- International Congress of Oral Implantologists
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.