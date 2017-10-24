Dr. Terry Vondrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vondrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Vondrak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Vondrak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Vondrak works at
Locations
Desert Pediatrics5983 E Grant Rd Ste 117, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 721-5350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr Vondrak since I was a kid! He is now my children’s dr. He’s great at explaining conditions, treatment, etc. takes time to listen to concerns no matter how minor they might be. He’s awesome.
About Dr. Terry Vondrak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
