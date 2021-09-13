Dr. Terry Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Vaughan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
Douglas A. Bergstrom Ph.d. Pllc143 E Merritt St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vaughn is very easy to talk to and is a good listener. She cares about what I have to say and about how I feel. She is open to my suggestions and is willing to discuss them and how they might help or hinder my therapy. She is excellent with medications and has helped me get on a medication regimen that finally works for me. She is a Godsend! I highly recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Terry Vaughan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952398349
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
