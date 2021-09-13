Overview

Dr. Terry Vaughan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Vaughan works at Wagner & Assoc., PLLC in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.