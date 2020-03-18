Dr. Terry Unruh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unruh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Unruh, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Unruh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Odessa Office4222 Wendover Ave Ste 800, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 550-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not one single issue or problem. I highly recommend Dr. Unruh and his staff.
About Dr. Terry Unruh, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unruh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unruh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unruh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unruh has seen patients for Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unruh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Unruh speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Unruh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unruh.
