Dr. Terry Teplitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teplitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Teplitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Teplitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1202, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teplitz?
About Dr. Terry Teplitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1962440172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teplitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teplitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Teplitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teplitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teplitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teplitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.