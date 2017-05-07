Dr. Terry Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terry Su, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University|University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Osceola Plastics and Maxillofacial Surgery14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 794-5436Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Su did a fantastic job on a bone sper on my forehead. I could not find anyone to do this procedure and Dr Su handled it with flying colors. The bast part is you cant see any scares. Thank you Dr Su for a great job.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205164878
- Florida International University College of Medicine|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California San Francisco|University of Maryland Medical Center
- New York University|University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
