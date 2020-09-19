Overview

Dr. Terry Stelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Stelly works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Livingston in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.