Dr. Terry Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1009 Tommy Munro Dr Ste B, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 388-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
After suffering excruciating lower back pain for 8 months, and after consulting a neurologist and a pain management doctor both of whom prescribed highly potent opioids which did absolutely nothing to alleviate my pain, that neurologist informed me that there was nothing more he could do for me, I frantically sought a second opinion. To my extreme delight, I found Dr. Terry Smith who, after reviewing the MRI results said "I can fix this". A week later Dr. Smith performed surgery, and when I woke from the surgery, I had ABSOLUTELY NO pain whatsoever. That was nearly 3 years ago, and I'm still free of pain. I would recommend Dr. Smith to anyone!!!
About Dr. Terry Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528219466
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.