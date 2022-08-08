Overview

Dr. Terry Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Dr. Karin Kennedy in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.