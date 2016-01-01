See All Dermatologists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (221)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD is a dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. Dr. Sharpe completed a residency at Emory University. She currently practices at Royal Podiatry Associates. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Sharpe is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Care
    401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 379-3688
  2. 2
    Bella Dermatology
    2340 Patrick Henry Pkwy Ste 200, McDonough, GA 30253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 507-8481
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Terry Sharpe, MD
    175 Country Club Dr Bldg 200B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 507-8481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Hair Loss
Dermatitis

Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1285784439
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Emory University
Internship
  • Boston Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 221 ratings
Patient Ratings (221)
5 Star
(188)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(25)
