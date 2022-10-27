Overview

Dr. Terry Scarborough, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Scarborough works at Texas Laparoscopic Consultants in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.