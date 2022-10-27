Dr. Terry Scarborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Scarborough, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Texas Laparoscopic Consultants5115 Fannin St Ste 950, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 379-7228Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Took good care of me when I had my surgery
About Dr. Terry Scarborough, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarborough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.
