Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Sarantou works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Levine Cancer Institute - Morehead (breast & Surgical Oncology)
    1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 6200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 23, 2021
    I see Dr. Sarantou due Breast Cancer. He is one of the most compassionate physicians I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an excellent Oncology Surgeon.
    About Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD

    Specialties
• Breast Surgical Oncology
    33 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1497718787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
• John Wayne Cancer Inst
    Residency
• Henry Ford Hospital
    • Henry FordHosp
    Medical Education
• University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarantou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarantou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarantou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarantou works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sarantou’s profile.

    Dr. Sarantou has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarantou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarantou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarantou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarantou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarantou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

