Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD
Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Levine Cancer Institute - Morehead (breast & Surgical Oncology)1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 6200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-0400
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
I see Dr. Sarantou due Breast Cancer. He is one of the most compassionate physicians I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an excellent Oncology Surgeon.
About Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1497718787
- John Wayne Cancer Inst
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry FordHosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
