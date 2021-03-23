Overview

Dr. Terry Sarantou, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Sarantou works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.