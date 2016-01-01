See All Dermatologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Terry Rollins, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Rollins, MD is a dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. Dr. Rollins completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University. He currently practices at MACAIONE AND PAPA DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rollins is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macaione and Papa Dermatology Associates
    707 White Horse Rd Ste C104, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 627-1900
  2. 2
    Paolini Dermatology
    105 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 465-8788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • MagnaCare
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MultiPlan
  • National Elevator
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Terry Rollins, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1235119116
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University
  • University Penn Presby
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Kettering University
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
