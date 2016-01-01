Dr. Terry Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Rollins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Rollins, MD is a dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. Dr. Rollins completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University. He currently practices at MACAIONE AND PAPA DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rollins is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Macaione and Papa Dermatology Associates707 White Horse Rd Ste C104, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 627-1900
Paolini Dermatology105 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Directions (609) 465-8788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Terry Rollins, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University Penn Presby
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Kettering University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollins has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
