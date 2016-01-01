Overview

Dr. Terry Pummer, DO is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Pummer works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.