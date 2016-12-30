Dr. Terry Pritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Pritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Pritt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
K & A Psych Associates2107 Laurel Bush Rd Ste 209, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 569-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pritt is great. However, making appointments is a pain. Trying to get in touch with office staff on the phone is very difficult.
About Dr. Terry Pritt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144246620
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritt has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritt.
