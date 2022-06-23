Dr. Terry Powers Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Powers Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. Terry Powers Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Braselton, GA.
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Braselton2625 Old Winder Hwy Ste G, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (706) 539-6796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was, as always, prompt, professional and thorough.
About Dr. Terry Powers Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023344702
