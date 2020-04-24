Dr. Terry Pinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Pinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Pinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Pinson works at
Locations
-
1
Bariatric Clinic499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste S2, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinson?
His combination of kindness, skill, and knowledge helped me get through my serious illness.
About Dr. Terry Pinson, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629049846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinson works at
Dr. Pinson has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.