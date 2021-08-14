Dr. Terry Pick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Pick, MD
Dr. Terry Pick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Pediatric Care8407 Bandera Rd Ste 137, San Antonio, TX 78250 Directions (210) 520-9997
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
If this is the Dr Terry Pick from Walter Reed, we love you! He treated our little girl from 1979. She is now in her 40s and has two beautiful grown children. God bless you! Christy Lanham Swimm and her parents, Robert and Karen Stull, US Army retired.
About Dr. Terry Pick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Walter Rdd Army Mc
- Tripler Army Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- MCV Hosp-Med Coll Va
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Pick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pick speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick.
