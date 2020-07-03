Dr. Terry Pfau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Pfau, DO
Overview
Dr. Terry Pfau, DO is a Homeopath in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Pfau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Medical Center3455 Cliff Shadows Pkwy Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 258-7860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfau?
Helped me when traditional medicine couldn't. Everything from Anxiety, digestive problems, headaches, muscle & nerve damage, Highly recommended! Takes his time with you but in turn may make appointments run late but that is fine with me!! Strongly dislike the music played in rooms though, soft a.m. type music would prefer meditation spa type music.
About Dr. Terry Pfau, DO
- Homeopathy
- English, Spanish
- 1396940557
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfau works at
Dr. Pfau speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.