Overview

Dr. Terry Pfau, DO is a Homeopath in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Pfau works at Renaissance Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Medical Center
    3455 Cliff Shadows Pkwy Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-7860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Terry Pfau, DO

Specialties
  • Homeopathy
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1396940557
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terry Pfau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pfau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pfau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pfau works at Renaissance Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Pfau’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

