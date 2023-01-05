Dr. Terry Peery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Peery, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Peery, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Peery works at
Locations
Central Texas Neurology Consultants16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100 Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perry listened to my concerns, agreed with my idea to reduce dosage of meds, and scheduled and performed an EEG in-house very quickly, he also offers telemed for appointments that don't require in-person contact.
About Dr. Terry Peery, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710959762
Education & Certifications
- Duke University-Neuro-Oncology|Duke University-Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University-Neurology
- Case Western Reserve University|Saint Luke's
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peery has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peery.
