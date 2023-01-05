Overview

Dr. Terry Peery, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Peery works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.