Dr. Terry Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Olson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
Palm Beach ENT Associates1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-2266
Ear Nose Throat Specialties PC1500 S 48th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-5600
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-2266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach ENT Associates3401 Pga Blvd Ste 410, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Olson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
