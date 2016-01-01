Overview

Dr. Terry Olson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Olson works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Lincoln, NE and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.