Dr. Terry Norton, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terry Norton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U SC and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Norton works at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Arteriovenous Fistula Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia
    3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229
    Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 300
    2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2022
    The man is a saint sent from above. He has worked on my father,myself and my daughter as well as my sister. He is a man who genuinely cares about his patients
    Randy coffee — Jan 24, 2022
    About Dr. Terry Norton, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1477564888
    Education & Certifications

    U Med Ctr of Eastern Carolina
    U SC
