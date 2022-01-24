Overview

Dr. Terry Norton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U SC and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Norton works at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Arteriovenous Fistula Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.