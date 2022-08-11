Overview

Dr. Terry Newman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Newman works at CenterWell Baytown in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.