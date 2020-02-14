Dr. Terry Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Neill, MD
Dr. Terry Neill, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2554
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Doctor ever!!!!! Took such GREAT care of my husband....... Jack R. Wilson!!!!
- Neurocritical Care
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1720193659
- Uab Hospital
- Baptist Health System
- University of Birmingham
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neill has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.