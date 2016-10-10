Dr. Terry McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry McMillan, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry McMillan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McMillan works at
Locations
Hearing Center1130 Commerce Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a sinus surgery by Dr. McMillan in his office. I was having constant headaches and sinus infections and the surgery has changed my life. He and his staff were very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Terry McMillan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992753487
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McMillan speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.