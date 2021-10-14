See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Terry McCurry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Terry McCurry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. McCurry works at Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Banis Plastic Surgery
    2507 Bush Ridge Dr, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 589-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Terry McCurry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962472951
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry McCurry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCurry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCurry works at Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. McCurry’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

