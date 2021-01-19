Overview

Dr. Terry Madsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Madsen works at Madsen Orthopedics PA in Richardson, TX with other offices in Lancaster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.