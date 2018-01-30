Overview

Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Yo Liu works at Aurora Health Center 35th St in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.