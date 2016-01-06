Dr. Terry Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terry Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Global Health Medical PC80 Bowery Rm 600, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-8823
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very empathetic towards patients. I can see that he wants to serve his patients and help them as best as he can, and enjoys his job. Not like many doctors who just see a line of patients for the sake of ending the day. His office is small and quite messy, only one other staff but it's never crowded with patients so the wait time is very short. Can walk in without appointments and only have to wait 15-30mins. He will spend a lot of time with you for best care quality!
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.