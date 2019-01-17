Dr. Lain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Lain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Lain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrity Behavioral Center5610 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 241-8188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lain?
I am a Family Teacher at a Group Home in New Orleans, LA. I the he is wonderful with all of the youths that is in his care
About Dr. Terry Lain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295751006
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lain works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.