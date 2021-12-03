See All Interventional Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Terry Ketch, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (85)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Ketch, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Dr. Ketch works at Centennial Heart - Dickerson Pike in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN and Pleasant View, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Heart - Dickerson Pike
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 430, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5993
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Centennial Heart - Center Pointe Dr
    123 Center Pointe Dr Ste B, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 241-4316
  3. 3
    Centennial Heart - Hwy 41
    6320 Highway 41A Ste 100, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 526-0769

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Sinus Tachycardia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Acquired Brain Injuries
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angioplasty
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardioversion
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Electrophysiology
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
ICD Monitoring
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pacemaker Monitoring
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Angioplasty
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
PFO Repair
Pulmonary Edema
Radiofrequency Ablation
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Septal Defect
Stenting
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr Ketch and staff took time to listen to my problems and history. Dr Ketch explained the next steps very clearly. I was impressed with the care.
    Julie Jones — Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Terry Ketch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terry Ketch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ketch to family and friends

    Dr. Ketch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ketch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Terry Ketch, MD.

    About Dr. Terry Ketch, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1972658060
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Andrews Air Force Base, Malcolm Grow Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Ketch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ketch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ketch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ketch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

