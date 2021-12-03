Overview

Dr. Terry Ketch, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Ketch works at Centennial Heart - Dickerson Pike in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN and Pleasant View, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.