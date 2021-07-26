Dr. Terry Kaiura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Kaiura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Kaiura, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kaiura works at
Locations
Terry Kaiura, MD921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201B, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 489-8286
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am impressed with the knowledge level, professionalism, and expertise of Dr. Kaiura. I have been to a goodly number of ophthalmologists during my lifetime including specialists at the UCLA Medical Center and would rate Dr. Kaiura as the best of all. A non-essential plus is that she also has an exceedingly nice personality. I give he my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Terry Kaiura, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Ophthalmology
