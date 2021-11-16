Dr. Terry Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1707 Broadmoor Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-7767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Experience. A real person. Treats you like Dr's used to treat you, you are their first and only patient until your concerns/issues are addressed.
About Dr. Terry Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821078387
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Dermatology Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston TX
- Austin College, Sherman, TX
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.