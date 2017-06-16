Overview

Dr. Terry Ishihara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.



Dr. Ishihara works at Provindence Primary Care in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.