Overview

Dr. Terry Irons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with Scottsdale Meml Hosp



Dr. Irons works at My Dr Now in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.