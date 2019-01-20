Overview

Dr. Terry Huff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Huff works at Desert Rose Ob/Gyn PC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.