Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hanusa works at
Locations
Success TMS - Glenview1500 Waukegan Rd Ste 213, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (561) 794-4257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1144253873
Education & Certifications
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanusa has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanusa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanusa.
