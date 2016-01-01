Overview

Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hanusa works at Success TMS - Glenview in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.