Dr. Terry Hammond, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hammond works at Revere Health in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.