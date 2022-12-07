See All General Dentists in Hanover, PA
Overview

Dr. Terry Gordon, DDS is a Sleep Medicine Dentistry Practitioner in Hanover, PA. 

Dr. Gordon works at Pennsylvania Center for Dental Sleep Medicine in Hanover, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Center for Dental Sleep Medicine
    1225 Carlisle St Ste 1B, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 936-6732
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
Snoring
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
Snoring

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    The entire appointment was comfortable, informative and helpful. I look forward to my treatment with Dr Gordon
    Julie C. — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Terry Gordon, DDS
    About Dr. Terry Gordon, DDS

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821058314
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Gordon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Pennsylvania Center for Dental Sleep Medicine in Hanover, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

