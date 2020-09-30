See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Gibbs works at gg in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    ProMedica Pelvic Health
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 175, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 585-0240

Hospital Affiliations
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Group B Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HELLP Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oligomenorrhea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2020
    I genuinely cried when I was told he was no longer delivering babies. He cares, he listens, he never dismisses a concern. Hes that doctor that will go in to an ER and tell about the lack of care you're getting. He fights for you, your rights, and what you deserve.
    Krystyna — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457353237
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Flint Osteopathic Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

