Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pittsford, NY. They graduated from University Of Buffalo Dental School.



Dr. Giangreco works at Get It Straight Orthodontics in Pittsford, NY with other offices in Macedon, NY and Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.