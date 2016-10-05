See All Orthodontists in Pittsford, NY
Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pittsford, NY. They graduated from University Of Buffalo Dental School.

Dr. Giangreco works at Get It Straight Orthodontics in Pittsford, NY with other offices in Macedon, NY and Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Get It Straight Orthodontics
    750 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 405-8563
    Get It Straight Orthodontics
    1213 Mayberry Pl, Macedon, NY 14502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 347-8584
    Get It Straight Orthodontics
    3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 405-8546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crooked Teeth
Damon® System
Dental Brace
Crooked Teeth
Damon® System
Dental Brace

Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
i-CAT® 3D Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs) Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2016
    Dr. G. and his staff are incredible!!! I have significant anxiety relating to dental care, resulting from many poor childhood experiences. I am completely comfortable and confident with the care I receive at Get-It-Straight! Dr. G. takes time to listen to my questions, and answers each one thoroughly. Every member of his staff makes you feel like family! I wouldn't consider going anywhere else!
    Bryan Boehlert in Webster, NY — Oct 05, 2016
    About Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427274323
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University - Orthdontic Residency|Northwestern University-Orthdontic Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Buffalo Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giangreco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giangreco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giangreco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Giangreco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giangreco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giangreco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giangreco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

