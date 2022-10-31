Overview

Dr. Terry Gemas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Gemas works at Lakewood Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.