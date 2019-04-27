Dr. Terry Fife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- AZ
- Phoenix
- Dr. Terry Fife, MD
Dr. Terry Fife, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Fife, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balance Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Strokes
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Cerebellar Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Cerebellar Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Corticobasal Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epley S Maneuver
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Huntington's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Falls
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Adjustment
- View other providers who treat Vestibular Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Vestibular Testing
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fife?
Dr Terry Fife was always extremely good at listening to my concerns regarding my symptoms or medication. He was right on about my diagnosis from the very first visit. I had seen five neurologist previously including one from Phoenix Mayo without a diagnosis. It was a relief to have someone put a name and explaanation to my symptoms. He did this giving me what hope he could and was always great communicating the related information that was beneficial,to me.
About Dr. Terry Fife, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1346248390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fife has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fife accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fife has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fife on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fife. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.