Dr. Terry Ezell, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Ezell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Urology Center PA580 Kingsley Park Dr Ste 150, Fort Mill, SC 29715 Directions (803) 578-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of my friends used this Doctor and to be quite honest because of his results and our discussions I feel like a rating of 5 stars is adequate. My friend is over and above feeling grateful to this Doctor. He feels like he was empathetic and is one of the main reasons he is still alive. Kari
About Dr. Terry Ezell, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezell accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezell has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezell.
