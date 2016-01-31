Overview

Dr. Terry Evans, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.