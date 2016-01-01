Overview

Dr. Terry Dixon, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.