Dr. Terry Detrich, MD
Dr. Terry Detrich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Terry P Detrich MD PA140 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-6677
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Will tell the truth. If you not prepared to hear the truth, hose another neuro
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Dr. Detrich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detrich works at
Dr. Detrich has seen patients for Lyme Disease, Dementia and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Detrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.