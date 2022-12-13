Dr. Terry Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Cole, MD
Dr. Terry Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura3418 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I love Dr. Cole! He makes you feel comfortable with talking about anything that may concern you and he resolves any doubt you may have on a concern. He's there for the patient 100% and cares.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1992748651
- Lac Usc|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Highland Genl Hosp|Highland Genl Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.