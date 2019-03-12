Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA4 Flowers Dr Ste 2, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 620-8225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Clark for my diabetic foot care. He and his staff, arranged for me to get fitted for diabetic shoes, beside taking care of my toe nails on a regular basis. I feel very comfortable trusting him with my care.
About Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1699912204
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery - Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida - BS Human Nutrition
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.