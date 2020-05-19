Overview

Dr. Terry Bentley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bentley works at Northwest Alabama Psychiatric in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.